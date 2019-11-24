Menu

Nov. 25-29

At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.

Monday, Nov. 25: Chicken Cavatappi, Garlic Bread, Lima Beans, Salad and Applesauce. Cold Menu: Beef & Bleu Wrap, Pineapple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Caprese Salad, String Cheese, Rye Bread and Fat Free Italian Dressing.

Tuesday, Nov. 26: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Chili Con Carne, Crackers, Wax Beans, Peas and Tropical Fruit. Cold Menu: Tomato Salami, Raisins and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Beef & Bleu Salad, Peaches, Wheat Roll, Orange Juice and Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Roast Beef & Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Cali Blend, Green Beans, Fruited Yogurt and Dinner Roll. Cold Menu: Ham and American, Banana, Yogurt and Carrot & Celery Sticks. Salad Menu: Oriental Salad, Beets, Banana and Sesame Ginger Dressing.

Thursday, Nov. 28: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 29: CLOSED