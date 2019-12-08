Menu
Dec. 9-13
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Dec. 9: Old Fashioned Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Normandy Veggies, Peaches and Sweet Bread. Cold Menu: PB & J, Tomato Basil Salad and Fresh Apple. Salad Menu: Apple Almond Salad, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Roll.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Crispy Baked Chicken, Red Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed Cabbage, Applesauce and Corn Muffin. Cold Menu: Crunchy Chicken Wrap, Potato Salad, Raisins and Fruited Gelatin. Salad Menu: Strawberry Spinach, Cucumber Slices, Raisins and Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Homemade Mac and Cheese, Side Salad, Asparagus, Beets and Pears. Cold Menu: Haystack Pork, Pea & Cheese Salad and Applesauce. Salad Menu: Chicken Fruit Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Wheat Bread, Apricots and Fat Free Ranch Dressing.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Walking Taco, Mexican Rice, Corn & Peppers and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Seafood Sub, Corn with Peppers and Banana. Salad Menu: Taco Salad, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Apple and Taco Sauce.
Friday, Dec. 13: Sliced Turkey & Gravy, Stuffing, Green Beans, Cali Blend and Cranberry Sauce. Cold Menu: Egg Salad, Baked Beans, Pears and Orange Juice. Salad Menu: Loaded Spinach, Fresh Orange, Muffin and Fat Free French Dressing.