Dec. 23-27
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Dec. 23: Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Corn, Cauliflower, Fresh Fruit and Fig Newton. Cold Menu: Bistro Sandwich, Fruited Gelatin and Marinated Cucumbers. Salad Menu: Southwest Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Wheat Bread and French Dressing.
Tuesday, Dec. 24: CLOSED
Wednesday, Dec. 25: CLOSED
Thursday, Dec. 26: Bourbon Chicken, White Rice, Winter Squash, Carrot Raisin Salad and Fruit Crisp. Cold Menu: Roast Beef & Swiss, Banana, Yogurt and Carrot & Celery Sticks. Salad Menu: Antipasta Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Yogurt and Crackers.
Friday, Dec. 27: BBQ Wings, Potatoes, Sautéed Cabbage, Tomato Salad and Fruited Gelatin. Cold Menu: Chicken Fajita, Ambrosia and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Chicken Spinach Salad, Pineapple, Three Bean Salad and Light Ranch.