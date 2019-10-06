Menu
Oct. 7-11
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Oct. 7: Quiche, Red Skin Potatoes, Succotash and Apricots. Cold Menu: Beef & Bleu, Pineapple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Ranch Pasta Salad, Cucumber Slices and Fresh Orange.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Chicken Salad, Wheat Croissant, Coleslaw and Mandarin Oranges. Cold Menu: Tomato Salami, Raisins and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Crab Pasta Salad, Carrots & Celery and Raisins.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Chicken Diane, White Rice, Green Beans, Beets and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Ham and American, Banana, Yogurt and Carrot & Celery Sticks. Salad Menu: Calypso Salad, Peaches, Wheat Roll and FF Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Sliced Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Pineapple Tidbits and Wheat Bread. Cold Menu: Turkey BLT, Fresh Apple and Carrot Raisin Salad. Salad Menu: Cottage Cheese with Fruit, Cherry Tomatoes, Yogurt and Crackers.
Friday, Oct. 11: Cabbage Roll, Au Gratin Potatoes, Peas & Carrots and Applesauce. Cold Menu: Tuna Salad, Three Bean Salad, Peaches and Apple Juice. Salad Menu: Cobb Salad, Fresh Banana, Muffin and French Dressing.