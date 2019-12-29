Today

Rain likely. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tomorrow

Windy. Periods of rain and snow in the morning will become snow showers in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.