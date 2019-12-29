Menu
Dec. 30 – Jan. 3
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Dec. 30: Goulash, Garlic Bread, Brussel Sprouts, Wax Beans and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Pastrami and Swiss, Fruit Cocktail and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Ranch Pasta Salad, Cucumber Slices and Fresh Orange.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: CLOSED
Wednesday, Jan. 1: CLOSED
Thursday, Jan. 2: Chicken Diane, White Rice, Succotash, Beets and Applesauce. Cold Menu: Chicken Veggie Pita, Apple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Crab Pasta Salad, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Raisins.
Friday, Jan. 3: Cabbage Roll, Au Gratin Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Mandarin Oranges and Dinner Roll. Cold Menu: Tomato Salami, Raisins and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Cottage Cheese with Fruit, Cherry Tomatoes, Yogurt and Crackers.