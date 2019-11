Menu

Nov. 4-8

At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.

Monday, Nov. 4: Hamburger on a Bun, Baked Beans, Broccoli and Diced Pears. Cold Menu: Bistro Sandwich, Fruited Gelatin and Marinated Cucumbers. Salad Menu: Creamy Fruit Salad, Carrots & Celery and Sweet Bread.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Pea Soup with Ham, Cauliflower, Corn and Ambrosia. Cold Menu: Turkey BLT, Carrot Raisin Salad and Fresh Apple. Salad Menu: Loaded Spinach, Pears, Rye Bread, Banana and Fat Free French.

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Stuffed Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Broccoli, Carrots and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Roast Beef & Swiss, Banana, Yogurt and Carrot & Celery Sticks. Salad Menu: Turkey Ranch Pasta, Cucumber Slices and Raisins.

Thursday, Nov. 7: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Fruit Cocktail and Fruit Cobbler. Cold Menu: Chicken Fajita Wrap, Ambrosia and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Buffalo Chicken, Mandarin Oranges and Fat Free Ranch.

Friday, Nov. 8: Citrus Salmon, Brown Rice, Lima Bean, Coleslaw and Mandarin Oranges. Cold Menu: Tuna Salad, Raisins and Creamy Cucumbers. Salad Menu: Chef Salad, Pears, Wheat Bread and Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette.