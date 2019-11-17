Menu

Nov. 18-22

At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.

Monday, Nov. 18: Quiche, Red Skin Potatoes, Cauliflower, Side Salad and Apricots. Cold Menu: Turkey Bagel, Raisins and Baked Beans. Salad Menu: Ranch Pasta Salad, Cucumber Slices and Fresh Orange.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Goulash, Garlic Bread, Brussel Sprouts, Wax Beans and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Grilled Chicken, Raisins and Creamy Cucumbers. Salad Menu: Crab Pasta Salad, Carrot & Raisins.

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Chicken Diane, White Rice, Succotash, Beets and Applesauce. Cold Menu: Chicken Burrito, Corn with Peppers and Applesauce. Salad Menu: Calypso Salad, Peaches, Wheat Roll and FF Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Thursday, Nov. 21: Sliced Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Pineapple Tidbits and Birthday Cake. Cold Menu: Egg Salad, Banana, Coleslaw and Birthday Cake. Salad Menu: Cobb Salad, Fresh Banana, Muffin, French Dressing and Birthday Cake.

Friday, Nov. 22: Cabbage Roll, Au Gratin Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Mandarin Oranges and Dinner Roll. Cold Menu: Beef & Bleu Wrap, Pineapple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Cottage Cheese with Fruit, Cherry Tomatoes, Yogurt and Crackers.