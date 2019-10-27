Menu,
Oct. 28-Nov. 1
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Oct. 28: Old Fashioned Meat Loaf, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Normandy Veggies, Peaches and Sweet Bread. Cold Menu: Mushroom Chicken Wrap, Cucumber Lemon, Tomato Basil Salad and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Apple Almond Salad, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Roll.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Homemade Mac and Cheese, Side Salad, Asparagus, Beets and Pears. Cold Menu: Meatloaf, Corn with Peppers and Tropical Fruit. Salad Menu: Strawberry Spinach, Cucumber Slices, Raisins and Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Crispy Baked Chicken, Red Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed Cabbage, Applesauce and Corn Muffin. Cold Menu: Pizza Sub, Raisins, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Mandarin Oranges. Salad Menu: Chicken Fruit Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Wheat Bread, Apricots and Fat Free Ranch Dressing.
Thursday, Oct. 31: Sliced Turkey, Gravy, Stuffing, Green Beans, Cali Blend, Cranberry Sauce and Birthday Cake. Cold Menu: Chicken Salad Croissant, Potato Salad, Fruited Yogurt and Birthday Cake. Salad Menu: Taco Salad, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Apple and Birthday Cake.
Friday, Nov. 1: Walking Taco, Mexican Rice, Corn & Peppers and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Bleu Moon, Carrot Raisin Salad and Banana. Salad Menu: Loaded Spinach, Fresh Orange, Muffin and Fat Free French Dressing.