Nov. 11-15
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Nov. 11: S & S Meatballs, White Rice, Wax Beans, Spinach, Ambrosia and Dinner Roll. Cold Menu: Turkey on an Onion Bun, Banana and Baked Beans. Salad Menu: Southwest Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Wheat Bread and French Dressing.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Corn, Cauliflower, Fresh Fruit and Fig Newton. Cold Menu: Pastrami and Swiss, Fruit Cocktail and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Chicken Spinach Salad, Pineapple, Three Bean Salad and Light Ranch.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: BBQ Wings, Potatoes, Sautéed Cabbage, Tomato Salad and Fruited Gelatin. Cold Menu: Tomato Salami, Raisins and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Antipasta Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Yogurt and Crackers.
Thursday, Nov. 14: Pork Chops & Gravy, Mashed Potato, Peas, Peaches and Wheat Bread. Cold Menu: Southwest Wrap, Tropical Fruit and Carrot & Celery Sticks. Salad Menu: Caramel Apple Salad, Carrot & Celery, Beets and Orange Juice.
Friday, Nov. 15: Bourbon Chicken, White Rice, Winter Squash, Carrot Raisin Salad and Fruit Crisp. Cold Menu: Chicken Veggie Pita, Apple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Fresh Fruit Plate, Cottage Cheese and Sweet Bread.