Today

Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.