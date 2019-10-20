Menu
Oct. 21-25
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.
Monday, Oct. 21: Ale Battered Fish, Potatoes, Coleslaw and Spiced Apples. Cold Menu: PB&J, Tomato Basil Salad and Fresh Apple. Salad Menu: Power Salad, Raisins, Wheat Bread and Ranch Dressing.
Tuesday, Oct. 22: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Chicken Marsala, Brown Rice, Euro Blend, Zucchini and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Crunchy Chicken Wrap, Potato Salad, Raisins and Fruited Gelatin. Salad Menu: BLT Club Dressing, Applesauce, Dinner Roll, Cucumber Slices and French Dressing.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Swedish Meatballs, Noodles, Spinach, Pineapple Tidbits and Bread Pudding. Cold Menu: Haystack Pork, Pea & Cheese Salad and Applesauce. Salad Menu: Asian Sesame Ginger, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana, Saltine Crackers and Sesame Ginger Dressing.
Thursday, Oct. 24: AGEWELL CLOSED
Friday, Oct. 25: Scalloped Potatoes with Ham, Mixed Vegetables, Cobbler and Fruited Yogurt. Cold Menu: Egg Salad, Baked Beans, Pears and Orange Juice. Salad Menu: Ambrosia Salad, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Muffin.