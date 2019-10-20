White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners:1st Harold Schneider 2nd Roger Buchberger and 3rd place Ben Jefferies.
Flu Shot Clinic: This Week! We will be hosting a flu shot clinic on Wednesday, October 23, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Pumpkin Roll: Thank you so much to all who donated baked goods for our bake sale! Pie contest winners were: 1st Erin Kanaar, 2nd Steve Lohman and 3rd Naomi Corsi. Congratulations!
Mobile Farmers Market: Are you interested in purchasing some fresh fruit and vegetables? On Mondays from 9 – 9:45 a.m .with the help of Muskegon County Senior Millage you can purchase fruits and veggies using project fresh coupons or cash at discount prices. They also offer the double up incentive.
Monday, October 21: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Farmers Market – 9:00-9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Movie Monday – 1:15, Exercise – 6:00-7:00.
Tuesday, October 22: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.
Wednesday, October 23: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Flu Shot Clinic – 10:00-12:00, Bridge – 10:30.
Thursday, October 24: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, October 25: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, October 26: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Oct. 21: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Parmenter O’Toole 2:00, Chair Yoga 3:00, Dr. Smith by Appt. all day.
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, Bridge 1:00, Board Meeting 1:30, Fresh Coversations 2:30, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Beltone 10-2, Ukulele Sing and Jam Session 1:30.
Thursday, Oct. 24: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Color & Wine Tour 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Zumba 6:30.
Friday, Oct. 25: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Zumba 6:00.