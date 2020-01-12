White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Movie Monday: Monday, January 13 @ 1:15 we will be watching “Overcomer”. Life changes overnight for coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant shuts down and hundreds of families leave their town, John questions how he and his family will face an uncertain future. After reluctantly agreeing to coach cross-country, John and his wife, Amy, meet an aspiring athlete who’s pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new-found friend, John becomes the least likely coach helping the least likely runner attempt the impossible in the biggest race of the year.
Ferry Memorial Luncheon: This Monday, January 13 @ 12 noon. 4687 Church Street, Montague. A Winter Celebration dinner will be offered for the senior citizens of the White Lake area. Please join us.
Monday, Jan 13: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Movie – 1:15, Exercise/Toning – 6:00 – 7:00.
Tuesday, Jan 14: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Pedicure by appt., Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00.
Wednesday, Jan 15: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:00-2:30, Beltone Hearing – 9:30 -11:30.
Thursday, Jan 16: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, Jan 17: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, Jan 18: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Jan. 13: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Art with Brad 10:00, Quirkle 10:00, Bingo 10:45, Lunch with Sheriff Mast, Blokus 1:00, Canasta 1:00.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Mahjong 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, LCR Dice 10:00, Caregiver Support Group 10:00, Bridge 1-3, Euchre 1:00, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Quilting at the Center 9:00, Shopping – Ludington 10:00, Kaffee 10:00, Ask a Nurse 10:00, Farkle 10:00, Mancala 1:00, Drum Line 1:15.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, HBC 1:00, Poker 1:00, Mahjong 1:00, Zumba Strong 7:30.
Friday, Jan. 17: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Cribbage 9:30, Kaffee 10:00, Drum Line 10:30, Zumba Strong 6:00.