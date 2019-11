White Lake

Senior Center

By Christi Marsh

Program Director

8741 Ferry Street

Montague 894-9493

Bridge Winners: 1st Jan Johnson 2nd June Schmelzer and 3rd place Harold Schneider.

Harvest Dinner: Tuesday, November 26 at 12 noon. We still have room available! Please RSVP.

Board Members: We are seeking candidates to fill 2 Board of Director positions. These positions will start January 2020. We meet once a month. If you are interested or know someone who might be (do not have to be a senior citizen) please give me a call.

Holiday Walk: Join us on Friday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. or Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The downtown area will be alive with activities.

Holiday Hours: We will be closed on Thursday, November 28 for Thanksgiving.

Monday, November 18: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Farmers Market – 10:30-11:15, Movie Monday 1:15, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00

Tuesday, November 19: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Board Meeting – 8:00, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.

Wednesday, November 20: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:30.

Thursday, November 21: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.

Friday, November 22: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Holiday Walk – 2:00 – 8:00.

Saturday, November 23: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Holiday Walk – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oceana Co.

Council on Aging

By Stephanie Moore, SCD

Associate Director

621 E. Main St.,

Hart 231-873-4461

Monday, Nov. 18: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:15, Blokus 1:15, Parmenter O’Toole 2:00, Dr. Smith by Appt.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, 10-11:30 Caregiver Support Group, Bridge 1:00, Zumba 6:00.

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bus Shopping to Ludington 10:30, Thanksgiving Dinner #1 12:00, MMAP by Appointment, Ukulele Sing and Jam Session 1:30.

Thursday, Nov. 21: No Breakfast, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Thanksgiving Dinner #2 12:00, Matter of Balance 4-6, Zumba Strong 7:30.

Friday, Nov. 22: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Zumba Strong 6:00.