White Lake

Senior Center

By Christi Marsh

Program Director

8741 Ferry Street

Montague 894-9493

Bridge Winners: 1st Ed Kaminski 2nd Jan Johnson and 3rd place Roger Buchberger.

Mobile Farmers Market: ** New Times: Are you interested in purchasing some fresh fruit and vegetables? On Mondays from 10:30 – 11:15 am with the help of Muskegon County Senior Millage you can purchase fruits and veggies using project fresh coupons or cash at discount prices. They also offer the double up incentive.

Exercise: Monday 6 - 7. No class on Nov 4, Nov 11 or Nov 18.

Harvest Dinner: Tuesday, November 26 at 12 noon. RSVP to the first 40 people.

Movie Monday: Monday, November 11 at 1:15. “Planes, Trains and Automobile” A man must struggle to travel home for Thanksgiving with an obnoxious slob of a shower curtain ring salesman as his only companion. Steve Martin & John Candy

Monday, November 11: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Farmers Market – 10:30-11:15, Movie Monday 1:15, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00.

Tuesday, November 12: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.

Wednesday, November 13: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:30.

Thursday, November 14: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.

Friday, November 15: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.

Saturday, November 16: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.

Oceana Co.

Council on Aging

By Stephanie Moore, SCD

Associate Director

621 E. Main St.,

Hart 231-873-4461

Monday, Nov. 11: Closed

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, 10-11:30 Caregiver Support Group, Veteran’s Day Luncheon 12:00, Flu Clinic 1:30-3:30, Bridge 1:00, Zumba 6:00.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, MMAP by Appointment, Holiday Card Making 1:45.

Thursday, Nov. 14: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, MOB