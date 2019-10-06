White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st Sandy Wilson 2nd Lois Daeschler and 3rd place June Schmelzer.
Calling all Bakers! Are you a baker and interested in donating to our Pumpkin Fest bake sale on October 12? Drop off Thursday 8 -2, Friday 8 -9:30 or Saturday 8 – 9:30.
Flu Shot Clinic: We will be hosting a flu shot clinic on Wednesday, October 23, 10 am – 12 p.m.
Newsletter: Our annual newsletter will be mailing out early October. If you have not received one in the past and would like to give me a call!
Monday, October 7: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Exercise – 6:00-7:00.
Tuesday, October 8: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.
Wednesday, October 9: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:30.
Thursday, October 10: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, October 11: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, October 12: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Pumpkin Fest – 10:00 – 1:00.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Oct. 7: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Chair Yoga 3:00.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, Bridge 1:00, AARP Safe Driving Class 1-5, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Oktoberfest 12:00, AARP Safe Driving Class 1-5.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Taxidermy Trophy Room 1:00, Pinochle 1:30, Zumba 6:30.
Friday, Oct. 11: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, 11-1 Medication Takeback, Hay Ride 1:30, Medication Takeback 4-6, Zumba 6:00.