White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st Jan Johnson 2nd, Lois Daeschler and 3rd place Stan Bush.
Flu Shot Clinic: We will be hosting a flu shot clinic on Wednesday, October 23, 10 am – 12 pm.
Movie Monday: Monday, October 14 @ 1:15 p.m. we will be watching “Mia and the White Lion.” Ten year old Mia develops a special bond with a beautiful white lion named Charlie. When Mia uncovers a secret that puts Charlie in danger, she sets out on an incredible journey across the plains of Africa to find sanctuary for her beloved friend.
Mobile Farmers Market: Are you interested in purchasing some fresh fruit and vegetables? On Mondays from 9 – 9:45 a.m. with the help of Muskegon County Senior Millage you can purchase fruits and veggies using project fresh coupons or cash at discount prices. They also offer the double up incentive.
Monday, October 14: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Movie Monday – 1:15, Exercise – 6:00-7:00.
Tuesday, October 15: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.
Wednesday, October 16: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:30.
Thursday, October 17: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, October 18: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, October 19: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Oct. 14: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Lunch with Sheriff Mast 12:00, Chair Yoga 3:00.
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, Bridge 1:00, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Quilt Hop 9:00, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bus Shopping to Ludington 10:30.
Thursday, Oct. 17: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Zumba 6:30.
Friday, Oct. 18: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Zumba 6:00.