Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WINDS...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH. * WAVES...8 TO 12 FEET SLOWLY SUBSIDING THROUGH THE DAY. * IMPACTS...BEACH AND DUNE EROSION IS EXPECTED. FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS NEAR THE LAKESHORE IS POSSIBLE, INCLUDING ALONG RIVER CHANNELS NEAR THE LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE FOR FLOODING OF LOW AREAS, INCLUDING SOME ROADS, ALONG THE LAKESHORE. &&