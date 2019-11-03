White Lake

Senior Center

By Christi Marsh

Program Director

8741 Ferry Street

Montague 894-9493

Bridge Winners: 1st Roger Buchberger, 2nd Lois Daeschel and 3rd place Alice Hollister.

Mobile Farmers Market: ** New Times: Are you interested in purchasing some fresh fruit and vegetables? On Mondays from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. with the help of Muskegon County Senior Millage you can purchase fruits and veggies using project fresh coupons or cash at discount prices. They also offer the double up incentive.

Exercise: Monday 6 - 7. No class on Nov. 4, Nov. 11 or Nov. 18.

Harvest Dinner: Tuesday, November 26 at 12 noon. RSVP to the first 40 people.

Movie Monday: Monday, November 11 at 1:15.

Monday, November 4: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Farmers Market – 9:00-9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00.

Tuesday, November 5: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.

Wednesday, November 6: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:30.

Thursday, November 7: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.

Friday, November 8: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.

Saturday, November 9: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.

Oceana Co.

Council on Aging

By Stephanie Moore, SCD

Associate Director

621 E. Main St.,

Hart 231-873-4461

Monday, Nov. 4: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Blokus 1:15.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, 10-11:30 Caregiver Support Group, Bridge 1:00, Zumba 6:00.

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Birthday Party 12:00.

Thursday, Nov. 7: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Brew Tour 10:00, Blood Pressure 10:45, MOB 4-6, Zumba Strong 7:30.

Friday, Nov. 8: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Zumba Strong 6:00.