White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners:1st Ben Jefferies 2nd Harold Schneider and 3rd place Stan Bush.
Mobile Farmers Market ** New Times: Are you interested in purchasing some fresh fruit and vegetables? On Mondays from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. with the help of Muskegon County Senior Millage you can purchase fruits and veggies using project fresh coupons or cash at discount prices. They also offer the double up incentive.
Exercise: Monday 6 - 7. No class on Nov. 4, Nov. 11 or Nov. 18.
Monday, October 28: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Farmers Market – 9:00-9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Exercise – 6:00-7:00.
Tuesday, October 29: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00, Pedicure by appointment.
Wednesday, October 30: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Flu Shot Clinic – 10:00-12:00, Bridge – 10:30.
Thursday, October 31: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, November 1: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, November 2: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Oct. 28: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Chair Yoga 3:00, Bingo Potluck 4-6.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Mahjong 9-11, Left Center Right 10:00, Bridge 1:00, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Ask a Nurse 9-10, Farkle 10:00, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Walk-In Flu Clinic 1:30-3:30.
Thursday, Oct. 31: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Zumba 6:30.
Friday, Nov. 1: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Zumba 6:00.