Senior Resources of West Michigan, the area agency on aging for Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties, is offering two support groups for people caring for older adults.
Beginning Nov. 5, caregiver support groups will be offered every Tuesday. The Oceana County Council on Aging, 621 E. Main St., Hart, will be the location for a weekly group from 10-11:30 a.m. On Tuesday afternoons, caregivers can also attend a support group at The Ladder Community Center, 67 N. State St., Shelby, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Both groups are facilitated by Virginia Vazquez.
There is no charge to participate in the caregiver support groups, and all sessions are drop-ins. For more information, or if respite care is needed, contact Virginia Vazquez at 231-733-3531, or email vvazquez@seniorresourceswmi.org.
Senior Resources has served Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties for more than 40 years. As an Area Agency on Aging it serves as a regional planning agency for older adult services and as a focal point for information on long term care and aging resources, linkage to care assessment and coordination services, counseling on Medicare and Medicaid and as an advocate agency for the elderly and disabled. Senior Resources is also a designated agent for the Department of Community Health’s MI Choice (Medicaid Waiver) program and serves as the administrator of Muskegon County Senior Millage funds.