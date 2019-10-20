A Night of Southern Gospel Concert will be presented by the gospel group Northern Edge, November 2, 6:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 3258 N. 72nd. Ave., Hart.

Guests for the evening will be soloist/guitarist Randy Long; the piano/vocal artistry of John & Kate Denner and children; Northern Edge.family gospel music and special guest, Miss Jade Ohmart, who will present a trumpet solo.

There is no admission charge; a free-will offering will be accepted.

The public is invited to attend.

Many in the area will remember Randy Long from either the 2016 Great Lakes Gospel Sing or the 2017 Gospel Cruise to the Bahamas. Both events, hosted by Northern Edge, featured Randy on stage.

“Audiences find him warm and appealing” states a member of Northern Edge, “his music has a country-gospel sound that truly speaks to your heart”. Randy’s earliest singing memories stem from about age 4 when, after church each Sunday, the family gathered at Grandma’s house for dinner — then a round of singing at the piano. “We sang ‘This Ole House’ — ‘Ten Thousand Angels’ and what seemed like a thousand more songs,” Randy says. A few years later he would enjoy spending Saturday mornings with his father watching ‘The Gospel Jubilee’ “Dad would sing every song and just come alive with the music of southern gospel music” he remembers. As he grew older, however, he left his ‘religious roots’ and sang for everyone but the Lord. It took him most of his adult life to get back to where he is now, but in 2004 he came back to Christ and since then he’s been singing for him wherever He leads.

The Denners were new to this part of Michigan in 2014 when Northern Edge invited them to participate in the Great Lakes Gospel Sing. John, who began playing piano at age 3, is an accomplished pianist; able to play any style of music and Kate, who started giving music lessons at age 12; began college at age15; and has a degree in music education, had just begun to travel and perform. They were an instant hit — John, outgoing and energetic and Kate, a little more reserved and ever the music perfectionist, were able, by the Grace of God, to put together arrangements, vocal harmonies and musical styles that people want to hear. Now they are introducing their 3 young daughters to the stage. Brynlee, age 6, is learning to play bass guitar; Alayna, age 4 and Piper, age 2 like to sing and enjoy being on stage with Mommy and Daddy.

Also singing will be Lynn Bromley, her son Brett and three of his children, Therese, Gianna and Josef who make up the family gospel group known as Northern Edge. They are from this area and their close family harmony has been heard locally many times. They encourage everyone to come enjoy this event.