FRUITPORT – On Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m., famed contemporary Christian artist Steven Curtis Chapman will perform Acoustic Christmas! at Calvary Christian School, 5873 Kendra Rd., Fruitport.

Chapman is a singer, songwriter, best-selling author, dad, husband, Christ follower, and most awarded artist in Christian music history.

He will be joined by Jillian Edwards, his daughter-in-law, to perform a wonderful Christmas show.

After starting his contemporary Christian music career in the late 1980s, Chapman has been recognized as one of the most prolific singers in the genre, releasing over 20 albums.

Chapman has won five Grammy awards and 58 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, more than any other artist in history.

Together with his wife, Mary Beth, Chapman has started a charity organization called Show Hope (formerly called Shaohannah’s Hope) that mobilizes individuals and communities to are for orphans through its international orphan care work as well as adoption aid grants to help put more orphans from overseas and the U.S. into loving families. In 2009, Show Hope finished building a medical care center in China that provides care to orphans with special needs.

Chapman has released four Christmas albums: The Music of Christmas, Christmas Is All in the Heart, All I Really Want for Christmas and Joy.

Some of his well known albums are: More to This Life, For the Sake of the Call, The Great Adventure Speechless and All Things New.

GMA awards he has won are: Male Vocalist of the Year (4 years), Songwriter of the Year (2 years), Artist of the Year (6 years).

To get tickets for the concert, go online to stevencurtischapman.com.