A four-week Advent Book Study, "Light of the World," will be held at White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ.
The study will begin Sunday, December 1, during a 9 a.m. session called "Coffee and Conversation."
An evening session with a potluck dinner will begin Wednesday, December 4, 6 p.m. That session is called "To Live Out Loud."
The book, "The Light of the World," is written by Amy-Jill Levine. The study explores the Christmas narrative through the stories of Zachariah, Elizabeth and Mary.
If interested in attending either session, contact Judy Kline at the church office, 231-893-3265.
The church is located at 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.