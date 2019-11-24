As of last August, the reorganized Oceana/Mason County Jail Ministries (OMCJM) has extended its service area to Mason County.
This will include inmates incarcerated in the Mason County Jail and their families. The Angel Tree Program offered in the Oceana County Jail for the past 20-plus years will be available this year to Mason County Jail inmates and their families. The OMCJM Angel Tree Program follows the guidelines of Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Program. The success of this annual program is dependent on the participation of churches and/or families to “adopt a child”/family and shop for the gifts requested for the children by the inmate parents.
Organizers have approval for a distribution center in each county for families to pick up gifts and food baskets at a “Christmas Party” on Saturday, December 21, 2019. In Mason County the distribution location will be hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church from 10:00-11:30 a.m. In Oceana County, Hart Wesleyan Church will be the distribution location on the same day but in the afternoon, 2:00-3:30 p.m. Besides shopping/buying and wrapping gifts, help is needed at the Christmas Party to register families, to serve refreshments, and to distribute the gifts and food baskets.
In 2018, the Oceana County Angel Tree Program reached 73 children and 30 families. This included 26 children of prisoners from Oceana County in the State Prison System. By including the Mason County Jail, the 2019 projection is 80-100 children and 45 families, at an estimated cost of $3,000-$3,500 for the two jails and the prison system. Financial support for the annual Angel Tree Program has come from local churches, individuals, businesses and the 2019 worship services at Ludington State Park. A donation of $30 will “adopt a child” for the holidays. Tax-deductible checks can be written to OMCJM and sent to OMCJM, P.O. Box 807, Hart, MI 49420.
The active members of the Oceana/Mason County Jail Ministries (OMCJM) include several volunteer chaplains and pastors who go into the two local jails on a weekly basis. Services provided to inmates include Bibles, Bible studies, small group worship/studies, one-on-one mentoring, Christian literature, book lending library, and a prayer chain connection. Family services include Angel Tree Program and Summer Camp Scholarships. With the expansion of OMCJM ministries to Mason County, Board members and workers are needed to provide jail and public worship/mentoring ministries in the two counties. Further information about Angel Tree or OMCJM services can be obtained by contacting Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231)425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net.