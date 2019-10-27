WHITEHALL – White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ will be holding a four-week Bible Study of the Book of Ephesians.
Two weekly sessions will begin Sunday, November 3. The 9 a.m. Sunday session is called “Coffee and Conversation.” An evening session, called “To Live Out Loud,” will be held Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m.
The Bible Study will explore three questions: What Does God’s Word Say?, What Does God’s Word Mean? and What Does God’s Word Mean to Me?
The Bible Study will be held at the church located at 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
If interested in attending either of the sessions, call Judy Kline at the church office, 231-893-3265.