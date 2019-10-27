Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with light rain early. High around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.