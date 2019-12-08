The public is invited to celebrate the Light of Christ this holiday season at the “Canticles in Candlelight”, a brilliant, sacred cantata performed by Trinity Lutheran Church’s Chancel Choir on Sunday, December 15, at 4:30 p.m.

Those in attendance will join the choir in traditional old favorite Advent and Christmas carols while experiencing new music in creative arrangements by choral master composer, Joseph M. Martin, under the direction of Trinity’ Music Director, Stephanie Purvis.

Following the cantata, a free will offering will be taken at a spaghetti supper to benefit the TLC Community Food Pantry and TLC Baby Pantry & Reading Room.

The church is located at 5631 W. Stony Lake Road, just west of the New Era exit. www.tlcnewera.org