On Christmas Day White Lake Congregational UCC served a virtual feast to about 75 members of the White Lake community.

This was the third year the church has served a free Christmas dinner. The meal was open to folks who don’t have local family to celebrate with, who live alone and enjoy company, those who can’t cook or can’t afford a nice holiday meal.

The meal was prepared and served by members of the congregation.

One church member tells us, “ The church members, and especially the kitchen helpers feel very blessed to be able to offer this dinner in our community. There’s obviously a need that was filled. It proves to us that God is indeed with us and working through us to make this a better world.”

There were donations of food for the meal. Diners were asked to call the church in advance to determine the numbers who would be served.