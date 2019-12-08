Claybanks United Methodist Church

9197 S. 56th Ave., Montague

Dec. 19: Blue Christmas Service, 7 p.m.

Dec. 24: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service 7 p.m.

Evangelical Covenant Church Whitehall

900 S. Warner St., Whitehall

Dec. 15 – 7 p.m. – “The Joy of Christmas” – Children’s musical

Dec. 22 – 9 a.m. & 11a.m. – Christmas Worship Celebration

Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Candlelight Services – 5 p.m. & 11 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church

711 E. Alice St., Whitehall

Dec. 11, 18: Advent Service 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 22: Children Program during 10:30 a.m. service.

Dec. 24: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 25: Christmas Day 10 a.m.

Ferry Memorial Reformed Church

8637 Old Channel Trail, Montague

Dec. 21: Quiet Christmas, 6-6:45 p.m. Service of Scripture, songs of peace and lament.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve, 2 services - Family Service 6 p.m. (interactive Christmas Eve candlelit service); Traditional Service 11 p.m. - lights, Christmas carols and the Christmas story. The old church bell is rung at midnight to usher in Christmas morn.

Lebanon Lutheran Church

1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall

Dec. 14: Breakfast with Santa, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Dec. 11, 18: Vespers 7:15 p.m. Potluck at 6 p.m.

Dec. 24: Candles, Carols, Community at 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church

3000 Winston Rd., Rothbury

Dec. 9: Immaculate Conception Mass 6 a.m.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Mass 7 p.m.

Rothbury Community Church

2500 W. Winston Rd., Rothbury

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 9 p.m.

Dec. 29: Sunday morning service will be at 10 a.m. (not 9:30 a.m.)

St. James Catholic Church

5149 Dowling, Montague

Dec. 9: Immaculate Conception Mass 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Masses 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass 10 a.m.

Jan. 1: Solemnity of Mary Mass 8:30 a.m.

St. James Lutheran Church

8945 Stebbins St., Montague

Dec. 11, 18: Soup Supper 6 p.m. and Advent Service 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Sunday School Christmas Program, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Worship, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Worship with Communion 5:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s By-The-Lake Episcopal Church

8435 Old Channel Trail, Montague

Dec. 25: Holy Eucharist 9:30 a.m.

Jan. 1: Holy Eucharist 9:30 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

5631 W. Stony Lake Rd., New Era

Dec. 8, 11: Trinity Lutheran Church is having a soup supper at 6 p.m. and service following at 6:44 p.m.

Dec. 24: The church’s Candlelight Christmas Eve service is at 7 p.m.

White Lake Baptist Church

5280 Dowling St., Montague

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m.