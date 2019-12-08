Claybanks United Methodist Church
9197 S. 56th Ave., Montague
Dec. 19: Blue Christmas Service, 7 p.m.
Dec. 24: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service 7 p.m.
Evangelical Covenant Church Whitehall
900 S. Warner St., Whitehall
Dec. 15 – 7 p.m. – “The Joy of Christmas” – Children’s musical
Dec. 22 – 9 a.m. & 11a.m. – Christmas Worship Celebration
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Candlelight Services – 5 p.m. & 11 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
711 E. Alice St., Whitehall
Dec. 11, 18: Advent Service 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 22: Children Program during 10:30 a.m. service.
Dec. 24: Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day 10 a.m.
Ferry Memorial Reformed Church
8637 Old Channel Trail, Montague
Dec. 21: Quiet Christmas, 6-6:45 p.m. Service of Scripture, songs of peace and lament.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve, 2 services - Family Service 6 p.m. (interactive Christmas Eve candlelit service); Traditional Service 11 p.m. - lights, Christmas carols and the Christmas story. The old church bell is rung at midnight to usher in Christmas morn.
Lebanon Lutheran Church
1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall
Dec. 14: Breakfast with Santa, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Dec. 11, 18: Vespers 7:15 p.m. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Dec. 24: Candles, Carols, Community at 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
3000 Winston Rd., Rothbury
Dec. 9: Immaculate Conception Mass 6 a.m.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Mass 7 p.m.
Rothbury Community Church
2500 W. Winston Rd., Rothbury
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 9 p.m.
Dec. 29: Sunday morning service will be at 10 a.m. (not 9:30 a.m.)
St. James Catholic Church
5149 Dowling, Montague
Dec. 9: Immaculate Conception Mass 8:30 a.m.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Masses 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass 10 a.m.
Jan. 1: Solemnity of Mary Mass 8:30 a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
8945 Stebbins St., Montague
Dec. 11, 18: Soup Supper 6 p.m. and Advent Service 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: Sunday School Christmas Program, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Worship, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Worship with Communion 5:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s By-The-Lake Episcopal Church
8435 Old Channel Trail, Montague
Dec. 25: Holy Eucharist 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 1: Holy Eucharist 9:30 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
5631 W. Stony Lake Rd., New Era
Dec. 8, 11: Trinity Lutheran Church is having a soup supper at 6 p.m. and service following at 6:44 p.m.
Dec. 24: The church’s Candlelight Christmas Eve service is at 7 p.m.
White Lake Baptist Church
5280 Dowling St., Montague
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m.