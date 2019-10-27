Area churches will be hosting Trunk or Treat events starting this weekend.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Trunk or Treat
• Trinity Lutheran Church
5631 W. Stony Lake Rd., New Era
11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m
Treats
Prizes
Costumes
Free hot dog lunch
Sunday, Oct. 27
Trunk or Treat
• Fruitland Evangelical Covenant Church
4283 Weber Rd., Whitehall
2-3 p.m.
Hayrides
Games
Snacks
Trunk or Treating
• Laketon Bethel Church
1568 W. Giles Rd., Muskegon
Decorated trunks
Dress in costume
Candy
Beverages
Entry with non-perishable food donation for local Food Pantries
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Trunk or Treat
• Life Change Church
Central Elementary School
1807 W. Giles Rd., Muskegon
6-8 p.m.
Dress in costume
Candy, free cider, donuts
Games
Live music
Conquerors Strength Team
(feats of strength)
Thursday, Oct. 31
Indoor Trunk or Treat
• ECC-Whitehall Church
900 S. Warner, Whitehall
6-8 p.m.
Themed decorated tables
Dress in costume
Candy
Pumpkin Gospel story
Trunk or Treat
• White Lake Congregational UCC
1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall
5:30-7:30 p.m.