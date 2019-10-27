Area churches will be hosting Trunk or Treat events starting this weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Trunk or Treat

Trinity Lutheran Church

5631 W. Stony Lake Rd., New Era

11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m

Treats

Prizes

Costumes

Free hot dog lunch

Sunday, Oct. 27

Trunk or Treat

• Fruitland Evangelical Covenant Church

4283 Weber Rd., Whitehall

2-3 p.m.

Hayrides

Games

Snacks

Trunk or Treating

• Laketon Bethel Church

1568 W. Giles Rd., Muskegon

Decorated trunks

Dress in costume

Candy

Beverages

Entry with non-perishable food donation for local Food Pantries

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat

• Life Change Church

Central Elementary School

1807 W. Giles Rd., Muskegon

6-8 p.m.

Dress in costume

Candy, free cider, donuts

Games

Live music

Conquerors Strength Team

(feats of strength)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Indoor Trunk or Treat

• ECC-Whitehall Church

900 S. Warner, Whitehall

6-8 p.m.

Themed decorated tables

Dress in costume

Candy

Pumpkin Gospel story

Trunk or Treat

• White Lake Congregational UCC

1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall

5:30-7:30 p.m.

