St. James Catholic Church

5149 Dowling, Montague

Jan. 1: Solemnity of Mary Mass 8:30 a.m.

St. James Lutheran Church

8945 Stebbins St., Montague

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Worship with Communion 5:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s By-The-Lake Episcopal Church

8435 Old Channel Trail, Montague

Jan. 1: Holy Eucharist 9:30 a.m.

White Lake United Methodist Church

8555 Cook Street, Montague

Dec. 31: 7:00 p.m., New Year’s Eve Gathering. Bring your own favorite board game and a snack to share. All are welcome. No alcohol permitted.

