St. James Catholic Church
5149 Dowling, Montague
Jan. 1: Solemnity of Mary Mass 8:30 a.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
8945 Stebbins St., Montague
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Worship with Communion 5:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s By-The-Lake Episcopal Church
8435 Old Channel Trail, Montague
Jan. 1: Holy Eucharist 9:30 a.m.
White Lake United Methodist Church
8555 Cook Street, Montague
Dec. 31: 7:00 p.m., New Year’s Eve Gathering. Bring your own favorite board game and a snack to share. All are welcome. No alcohol permitted.