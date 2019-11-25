LANSING - One of the first five priests to be charged in Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Clergy Abuse Investigation was sentenced November 20 by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda Evans to 45 days in Wayne County Jail, one year of probation, and is required to attend sex offender counseling.
Patrick Casey, 56, of Bellaire, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of Aggravated Assault in early October and is the first defendant in Attorney General Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation to be convicted.
“For too long, victims of clergy abuse have suffered unimaginable pain – often in silence,” Nessel said. “Mr. Casey’s sentencing today provides a sense of justice for his victim and reinforces our commitment to survivors that we will use every available resource at our disposal to hold abusers accountable for their actions.”
At sentencing, a survivor gave his impact statement before the court saying, “What always hurt the most was that I was suicidal and he did nothing to help me … I was drowning, I needed help, I needed a shepherd.”
Casey will begin serving his sentence immediately. He remains temporarily removed from all public, priestly ministries while his case is under review at the Vatican.
A status update on each of the remaining charged clergy abuse defendants is as follows:
Brian Stanley – A final pretrial conference was schuduled for November 20 in Allegan County Circuit Court. A trial date will be set at a later date. Defendant is out on bond with a tether.
Joseph Baker – Trial begins Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Wayne County Circuit Court. The Defendant is out on bond with a tether.
Timothy Crowley – The case was dismissed in Washtenaw County District Court. The Department of Attorney General filed claim of appeal in early November and a brief is due in mid-December.
Vincent DeLorenzo – The preliminary exam scheduled for Nov. 15 in Genesee County District Court was adjourned and a new date has yet to be set. Defendant remains out on bond.
Neil Kalina – A preliminary exam was adjourned on August 27 in Macomb County District Court. At the court date, the defendant’s attorney requested that his client be evaluated to determine if he is competent to stand trial and if he was criminally liable at the time of the assaults. The defendant remains in Macomb County Jail.
Jacob Vellian – Status unchanged.