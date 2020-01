Family Fun and Free Food for all is offered Wednesday evenings January through March at Fruitland Covenant Church.

Beginning at 5 p.m., hot meals will be served until 6:30 p.m. From 6 p.m.-8 p.m. there will be an open gym for all ages to run off some of that energy, hang out with other adults, and youth groups from 6:30-8:00 for K-12.

People are invited to come and go as their schedule permits. No reservations required.