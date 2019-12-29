The White Lake Giving Tree was, once again, able to provide gifts and food to needy families during the Christmas season.

This Christmas, with the community’s assistance, the White Lake Giving Tree, was able to help 288 families, including over 1,000 people, who live in the Montague and Whitehall school districts.

This non-profit, non-denominational ministry comes together through the cooperation of many area churches, schools, businesses, groups and individuals who help brighten Christmas for many neighbors who are struggling at this time of year.

The Giving Tree receives donations of handmade hats, mittens, scarves, quilts, baby afghans, carrying bags, pot holders, dishcloths, bears and clothes for dolls and Barbies. A group even gathered at church and made dozens of cookies. All of these are fun add-ins for recipient families’ gift boxes.

Canned goods and other nonperishables were collected by Oehrli Elementary School, Montague Area Childhood Center and St. James Catholic Church. Frontier Communications in Muskegon donated nonperishables and an additional $300 in cash. Burnette Foods of New Era donated 17 cases of green beans, Ferry Memorial Reformed Church donated 110 turkeys and Arconic employees donated 16 hams and 16 turkeys. Nestle Gerber donated baby food and juice valued over $500.

Whitehall High School joined in by collecting toys. St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Lebanon Lutheran Church, St. Peter’s By the Lake Episcopal Church, St. James Catholic Church, Faith Lutheran Church, MasterTag, and White Lake Congregational UCC took tags to purchase gifts.

Our Lady of the Assumption in Rothbury took tags and also donated over $200 toward additional gifts. Hi-Lite, Coldwell Banker, White Lake LEAD group, White Lake Beacon, White Lake United Methodist Church, Montague National Honor Society and a Muskegon Girl Scout troop adopted families, providing all food and gifts for them.

Students at Montague NBC Middle School held a Penny War, raising $500 for the Giving Tree. Lakeshore Family Dental Care, who matched donations up to $1,000, donated $1,200. White Lake Eagles’ Thanksgiving Dinner and quilt raffle raised $3,860 and their auxiliary donated another $500. St. Mary of the Woods Turkey Dinner raised $2,190.

In addition, Greenridge Realty collected over $780 during the Holiday Walk, the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary donated $2,000 and the Knights of Columbus donated over $500 along with many new children’s winter coats. Interior Concepts donated $400 along with several new items which were included in the gift boxes.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church donated $500; Erdman Machine, Shelby State Bank and White Lake VFW Post 3256 donated $250; Claybanks United Methodist Church, White Lake Realty and Meijer donated $100. Donations were also received from several individuals.

Country Dairy provided a discount on milk and Montague Foods provided a discount on ham, ground beef, bologna, potatoes, butter, cheese, eggs, bread, oranges and candy canes.

Everything that comes in to the Giving Tree ministry goes back out to the recipient families. The only payment is that wonderful feeling in your heart knowing you are doing God’s will by helping your neighbor. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the White Lake Giving Tree, be it food, gifts, time, money or prayers. They make this ministry possible and successful, providing many people and families with a Merry Christmas.

“May God continue to bless our White Lake area and all who live here!,” said Sue Conroy, White Lake Giving Tree coordinator. “Wishing you all a wonderful New Year.”