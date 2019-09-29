Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.