Two local residents will be among the Grace Christian University School of Music, Worship, and Technology (MWT) students who will perform a free Christmas concert for the community on December 6 at 7 p.m.
The event will showcase a variety of student performances at Rush Creek Bible Church in Byron Center located at 2334 76th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315.
Joining the student performers will be Ashley Morse of Montague and Nathan Johnson of Twin Lake. Both are working toward an Associate of Arts degree.
Whether student's passion is to lead worship at a local church, travel as a musician, or run live sound, Grace's MWT program will transform students of diverse abilities into creative, multi-faceted artists who excel in producing music, worship, and media for the glory of God.
Grace Christian University is an interdenominational institution located in Wyoming, Michigan. It offers on campus programs as well as undergraduate and graduate programs online.