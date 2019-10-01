Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. High 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.