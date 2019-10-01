OCTOBER MOBILE FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE
• Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m., Calvin CRC, 973 W. Norton, Muskegon. 737-5207.
• Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m., Fruitport CRC, 3520 Pontaluna Fruitport. 865-6548.
• Saturday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m., Samuel Lutheran, 540 Houston, Muskegon. 722-7308.
• Monday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m, Laketon Bethel, 1568 W. Giles, Muskegon. 744-1749.
• Monday, Oct. 14, 5 p.m., Mt. Zion @ Huntington Bank Parking lot. 722-6765.
• Friday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m., Fifth Reformed, 2330 Holton Rd., Muskegon. 744-4781.
• Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m., Olivet Evangelic, 2175 Marquette, Muskegon. 773-5300.
• Wednesday, Oct. 23, 4 p.m., Standdown @ LC Walker Arena, downtown Muskegon.
• Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Cardinal Elementary School, 2501 Marquette, Muskegon. 760-1700.
• Monday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m, Mt. Zion, @ Huntington Bank Parking lot. 722-6765.
• Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m., Oakridge High School, 5493 Hall Rd., Muskegon. 788-7300.
For the latest update on the Mobile Food Pantry listings, call 2-1-1 (or 733-1155) or Muskegon County Cooperating Churches 727-6000; go online to www.cooperatinghchurches.com.