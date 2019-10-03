Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTHWEST LOWER MICHIGAN... WHITE RIVER ABOVE WHITEHALL AFFECTING MUSKEGON COUNTY MUSKEGON RIVER AT NEWAYGO AFFECTING NEWAYGO COUNTY MUSKEGON RIVER AT BRIDGETON AFFECTING NEWAYGO COUNTY .HEAVY RAIN LAST NIGHT IS CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ON THE MUSKEGON RIVER IN NEWAYGO COUNTY. THE WHITE RIVER IS ALSO SEEING MINOR FLOODING AT THIS TIME. SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE ON AND OFF FOR THE REST OF THE DAY AND NIGHT, BUT ADDITIONAL RAIN IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE NEARLY AS HEAVY AS WHAT HAS ALREADY FALLEN. THE FOLLOWING FORECAST IS BASED ON OBSERVED AND FORECAST 48 HOUR PRECIPITATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...EVEN 6 INCHES OF FAST-MOVING FLOOD WATER CAN KNOCK YOU OFF YOUR FEET... AND A DEPTH OF 2 FEET WILL FLOAT YOUR CAR. NEVER TRY TO WALK... SWIM... OR DRIVE THROUGH SUCH SWIFT WATER. IF YOU COME UPON FLOOD WATERS... STOP... TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. THIS WARNING WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL THE RIVER FALLS BELOW ITS FLOOD STAGE. STAY TUNED TO FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO YOUR LOCAL RADIO... TELEVISION... OR NOAA WEATHER RADIO STATION FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. ADDITIONAL WEATHER AND RIVER INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON OUR HOMEPAGE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GRR && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WHITE RIVER ABOVE WHITEHALL. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 9:15 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 3.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW EARLY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 6.2 FEET BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 6.0 FEET...EXPECT MINOR FLOODING OF SEVERAL COTTAGES, CANOE LIVERIES, AND FARMLAND ALONG THE RIVER. * FLOOD HISTORY, THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 6.1 FEET ON FEB 11 1966. &&