MUSKEGON — Project 1M, an organization focused on igniting and uniting 1M people for God through community outreach, announced that its is holding a first annual golf outing at the Chase Hammond Golf Club in Muskegon on Saturday, October 12.
Visit http://1mproject.org/events/ and click Register Here to sign up now for the four-person scramble. Golfers can register for only $60. The registration fee will cover 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, and lunch. Tee off time is 10 a.m. and participants can register until the day of the event, although pre-registration is recommended.
‘If you don’t have a team already, don’t worry,” said Jen DeBrot, founder of the 1M Project. “We will be putting some teams together.”
Sponsorships are also still available for the event for $150 per hole. Those who are interested in sponsoring the event should contact Jen DeBrot at: ignite1m@gmail.com on or before October 3.
“The money raised from the scramble will help us cover the Free Community Event at Hackley Park in June of 2020, which benefits the Muskegon Rescue Mission and helps stock their pantry with food donations,” said DeBrot.
Participants will have the opportunity to win prizes such as cheese boards, gift cards, rounds of golf, and even a chiropractic visit. George Moss, a local hip hop musician and the owner of OXEN Apparel, will also be on hand for the event. “Music will also be playing and we’ll have the course to ourselves,” added DeBrot. “It should be a fun-filled day for everyone,” she said.