A free presentation for empowering faith-based organizations to serve those who are struggling with addition will be held Monday, November 18, 7:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Hall, 1006 3rd Street, Muskegon.
The presentation is about Recovery Ministries in Tennessee. The state looked to transform its local communities by galvanizing their faith-based congregations to support people struggling with addiction and those who love people who struggle with addiction.
Dr. Monty Burks heads Tennessee’s faith based initiatives which includes over 300 certified recovery congregations and the Lifeline Peer Recovery Project.
Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.