MUSKEGON, MICH. — Come crawl through, swing across, and climb over 25 obstacles at Muskegon Rescue Mission’s ForeShore Adventure Run presented by Huntington Bank. Register on Cyber Monday, December 2, with the code cyber19 to receive one-third off your registration.
ForeShore Adventure Run (foreshore.org) is a 5K course, featuring over 20 challenging yet fun obstacles held at Pere Marquette Beach on Saturday, May 16, 2020. All proceeds help provide life-changing services to homeless people in West Michigan through Muskegon Rescue Mission’s shelters and food pantry.
“Challenge your family, co-workers, and friends to participate in the ForeShore Adventure Run and save some money with this limited time offer,” said Dan Skoglund, executive director of Muskegon Rescue Mission.
This year’s run will feature more climbing, new obstacles and tons of fun. To register, visit: http://foreshore.org/registration/ and enter the code cyber19 to receive 1/3 off your registration. Your registration will provide 15 meals to the homeless and hungry in West Michigan. Reserve your spot early, save money and run to help others overcome life’s obstacles.