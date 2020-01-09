Today

Showers and gusty winds this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.