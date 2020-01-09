SHELBY – The Supper Club at the Seventh Day Adventist Church will be meeting January 20, at 6:00 p.m.
It's soup season so the club will have chili and soups, with some homemade bread and dessert.
Thd speaker this month is Mary Case of Ludington. Case is an artist and art gallery owner, who will share with the value of art in our lives. She will also talk about how expressing art can help heal and bring personal growth. Art is meant to be shared.
The church is located at 1929 S 58th Ave., Shelby MI, 49455. There is no charge, but donations are accepted.