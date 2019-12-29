On this “winding down” day of 2019, we’re still alive; so for you and me, it’s the most important day of the year. What shall we do with it?

After the death of their son, the following list of his resolutions for each day was placed by his parents in their local newspaper:

“Our wonderful son, only twenty, was buried yesterday. He died of leukemia after a valiant fight that lasted five years. In his wallet we found the following:”

JUST FOR TODAY: I will live through the next 12 hours and not try to tackle all life’s problems at once.

JUST FOR TODAY: I will improve my mind. I will learn something useful. I will read something that requires effort, thought and concentration.

JUST FOR TODAY: I will be agreeable. I will look my best, speak in a well modulated voice; be courteous and considerate.

JUST FOR TODAY: I will have a program. I might not follow it exactly, but I will have it. I will save myself from two enemies – hurry and indecision.

JUST FOR TODAY: I will exercise my character in three ways. I will do a good turn and keep it a secret. If anyone finds out, it won’t count.

JUST FOR TODAY: I will do two things I don’t want to do, just for the exercise.

JUST FOR TODAY: I will be unafraid. Especially will I be unafraid to enjoy what is beautiful and believe that as I give to the world, the world will give to me.

JUST FOR TODAY: I will reveal to others the peace Christ has given to me.

Jonathan Edwards, the prime mover in America’s first great spiritual awakening, lived by the following five timely and morally sensitive resolutions:

1. “Resolved: To live with all my might while I do live.

2. “Resolved: Never to lose one moment of time, but to improve it in the most profitable way I possibly can.

3. “Resolved: Never to do anything which I should despise or think meanly of in another.

4. “Resolved: Never to do anything out of revenge.

5. “Resolved: Never to do anything which I should be afraid to do if it were the last hour of my life.”

Post-Christmas fatigue and the prospect of facing a new year may combine to intimidate us, but here’s the good news: whatever the new year holds of joy or sorrow, strength or weakness, will arrive one day at a time (Matthew 6:33-34).

Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote: “One of the illusions of life is that the present hour is not the critical decisive one. Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year. He only is rich who owns the day, and no one owns the day who allows it to be invaded with worry, fret, and anxiety.”

Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. A book containing over one hundred of his best columns, “Everywhere You Go There’s a Zacchaeus Up a Tree,” is now available at your local or online bookseller. Look for us on Facebook@YourFaithAdventure