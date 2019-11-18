SHELBY – The Thanksgiving Supper Club at the Seventh Day Adventist Church will be held Monday November 25, at 6:00 pm.

Come and taste a vegetarian dinner. In the Forks Over Knives video they said that if all the grain used to fatten the animals used for food in this country were used to feed people no one would have to go hungry.

The church is located at 1929 S 58th Ave. Shelby MI 49455. There is no charge, donations are accepted. For answers to questions about the event, call Sharon Mills (616) 443-4070 or Sandy Hazlett (231) 861-8349.