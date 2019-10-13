Two local AmeriCorps positions were recently filled to confront Oceana’s education challenges and to overcome poverty barriers.
The Community Foundation for Oceana County (CFOC) partnered with Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) for a second 3-year partnership to host an Americorps VISTA member. The other AmeriCorps member is serving Hart and Shelby High Schools as a College Advisor to begin the fourth year partnership with Michigan College Access Network (MCAN)’s Advise MI program.
Tyler Kempf, of Manistee, filled CFOC’s recently vacated VISTA position late this summer.
A graduate of the University of Michigan with a degree in History and German and fresh from his Senior year abroad in Germany, Kempf is excited to return to West Michigan and give back to the communities that raised him.
“My varied, including foreign, post-high school experiences taught me hard-fought lessons and brought me boundless joy. I aspire to learn further from serving in Oceana County,” Kempf stated. In this position, his service will focus on assisting the foundation board in its evaluation of the current scholarship program and other student supports. Additionally, Kempf will spend half of his time with the Oceana College Access Network (Oceana CAN!) to increase student-business connections to increase career awareness, mentoring support and post-secondary outcomes.
Danielle Siegel, who served as CFOC’s AmeriCorps VISTA member for the past two years, has now joined the foundation staff following the end of her service. Siegel will take on the role of program assistant, continuing coordination of the early literacy program Read early. Read often. and tackling new programmatic roles with the Youth Advisory Council, scholarships, and grant support.
Serving under MCAN’s AdviseMI program as the new College Adviser for Hart and Shelby high schools is Emma Urbanski. Urbanski hails from Grand Rapids and is a recent graduate of Aquinas College, with a degree in Psychology. Eager to make the move north, Urbanski is excited to join the community.
She will be serving as a resource to high school students and families as they navigate next steps towards postsecondary education. Urbanski will help students explore and research different paths to careers, provide assistance with the college application and FAFSA processes, promote scholarship opportunities, host students on college & training tours and much more. As she embarks on her year of service, Urbanski is looking forward to fostering a college-going and career-ready culture within the high school communities.
With 66% of Oceana students enrolling in post-secondary institutions annually and only 33% of those students completing certificate or degree programs, these AmeriCorps members are able to help connect more students and families to the help they need. With 70% of new jobs in Michigan requiring a degree or certification, it is critical to encourage education and training after high school to develop a more talented workforce.
To learn more about AmeriCorps or these positions, contact current members by calling the Foundation office at (231) 869-3377. Shelby or Hart High School students thinking about their next steps, should contact Urbanski in their counseling office.
The foundation envisions an Oceana where everyone has access to resources to thrive. The foundation works with donors, advisors and members of the community for one common goal—to make the community a stronger, healthier, more vibrant place to live and have provided over $6.5 million in grants and scholarships back to the community since 1989. Learn more at www.oceana-foundation.org.