MONTAGUE – Cumulus Media will be relocating their antenna from Fruitland Township to the City of Montague.
The antenna will be moved to the water tower located near Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Blvd. The city was originally concerned that the antenna could interfere with the signal of other devices placed on the tower.
Both AT&T and T-Mobile lease space on the water tower for their cell towers. However, communication engineers confirmed that there would be no interference with the other signals.
Cumulus’ antenna will be broadcasting at a different frequency, and will be located on a different part of the water tower.
The negotiated lease for the tower is $475 a month with a three-percent annual escalation. The money collected from the lease will be used to finance the city’s pension fund obligations.
In addition to the antenna Cumulus Media will be constructing a small building inside the fenced in area around the water tower. As part of the site plan, the city will be requiring the company to build an additional fence around the building.
City Manager Jeff Auch said that Cumulus Media will not be allowed access to the water tower since this is the public water supply.