The Michigan Court of Appeals has recently denied appeals by convicted murderer Jeffrey Willis who is serving life sentences for the murders of two Muskegon County women.
Willis was appealing the Muskegon Circuit Court jury convictions and court sentencing for the kidnapping and murder of Norton Shores gas station attendant Jessica Heeringa who disappeared from her workplace on April 26, 2013 and the June 29, 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch while she was jogging near her home in Dalton Township.
The denial of the Heeringa conviction and sentencing was rendered by the Court of Appeals on December 26, 2019, and the denial of the Willis conviction and sentencing was rendered January 2, 2020.
The defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment June 18, 2018 on a felony murder charge in the Heeringa case. He was also sentenced to 18 years, nine months on a kidnapping charge.
Willis was sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and a two year term for felony firearm on December 18, 2017 in the Bletsch case.
He is currently incarcerated in the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.
In the Heeringa appeal, the Appeals Court ruled the majority of Willis’ claims of error by the prosecutor , including claims of jury partiality, his challenge to the search of his electronic services, his arguments about most substantial of the MRE (404 (b) evidence and the claims in his Standard 4 brief, are without merit.
As discussed, the court wrote that the defendant’s only viable claims of error involve the admission of the homemade, voyeuristic videos and mention of the serial-killer list. “However, given the strong evidence of defendant’s guilt as detailed earlier, the cumulative effect of these relatively minor errors in the admission of other-acts evidence did not deny defendant a fair trial. Accordingly, the defendant is not entitled to reversal on the basis of cumulative error.”
In the Heeringa case, the victim’s body has not been found.
However, in the basic facts of the crime which is a part of the appeals court document, Willis’ convictions of felony murder and kidnapping arise from the disappearance of Jessica Heeringa on April 26, 2013 when she worked the closing shift at an Exxon gas station. She was last seen by a customer whose receipt was timestamped at 10:52 p.m. At approximately 11:00 p.m., two witnesses saw a silver minivan outside the back door of the gas station. As they watched, the van’s back hatch opened and closed and then the van drove away. At 11:14 p.m., a customer called 911 after finding the gas station open — unlocked and lights on — but deserted.
According to the court document, when police arrived on the scene, Heeringa’s belongings, including her purse and wallet with $400 inside were in the store, and her car was in the parking lot. Nothing appeared to have been taken, but there was evidence she was cleaning and closing out the till. Outside the back door police found some of Heeringa’s blood, a battery cover to a laser sight for a Walther P22 pistol and two watch batteries.
Over the next several years authorities ran “proof of life” searches in databases, but those never revealed any signs Heeringa was still alive. Testimony also suggested she would never leave her three-year-old son.
Acting on a tip that defendant owned a silver minivan, officers spoke to the defendant in 2013 shortly after Heeringa’s disappearance. Officers looked inside of the van with the defendant’s permission and noticed it had been recently cleaned.
On the night of Heeringa’s disappearance, Willis attended a card game at a shop near the gas station. He drove the silver minivan to the game. At 11:23 p.m., cell phone records indicate the defendant was in the vicinity of an empty property at 3038 Baile that had passed to him after his grandfather’s death in 2011. Yet, Willis told police he was at home until 12:30 a.m. The document reported Willis kept that property padlocked, and various cleaning products, including bleach, were later found in the empty home’s basement.
According to testimony at trial, defendant’s coworkers recalled Willis coming to work with deep scratches on his face and arms shortly after Heeringa’s disappearance.
Although police talked to Willis in 2013 he did not become a suspect in Heeringa’s disappearance until 2016 when a driver in a silver minivan attempted to abduct a teenage girl who was walking on the side of the road coming home from a party. The male driver pulled up next to her and asked if she needed a ride. She asked to use his cell phone and he agreed but asked her to get in the van to do so. Once in the van, he told her the phone was dead, and then he pointed a gun at her. She escaped by leaping from the moving van. The teen later identified Willis as her attempted abductor.
During a search of the defendants van in 2016, police found a Walther P22 pistol with the serial number obscured. Police were able to restore the serial number and locate the owner who was a coworker of Willis’. The owner testified the gun has been stolen from her home. She also testified that the gun had a laser sight when she purchased it. However, when the gun was recovered by police, the laser sight was missing.
According to the evidence at trial, defendant used the Walther P22 to kill Rebekah Bletsch on June 29, 2014.
Bletsch’s DNA was found on gloves and other items in a locked toolbox located in Willis’ van. In the toolbox and locked box in the van, investigators found what is described as a “rape kit.”
In a computer analysis of Willis’ devices, “vics” folders were uncovered with subfolders specific to Heeringa and Bletsch. The Heeringa file contained photos of the victim, a missing kidnapped flyer and a news article about her disappearance.
In Willis’ appeal, the defendant claimed interference with attorney-client privilege when deputies discovered some writing materials in clothing sent to the jail laundry and an envelope in his jail cell, the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress evidence found on his electronic devices, the court erred in other-acts evidence involving the Heeringa disappearance, that defense counsel provided ineffective assistants by failing to call experts in ballistics and DNA at trial, that the prosecutor withheld evidence and allowed a ballistic expert to commit perjury, the court erred in denying his motion to change the trial venue, that the prosecutor’s office should be disqualified in the trial because his former attorney joined the prosecutor’s office during the case, that media was allowed in the courtroom during the trial, and that the court erred in excluding portions of a transcript of a police interview with the defendant’s cousin Kevin Bluhm.
The appeals court denied the defendant’s claims.
According the appeals court record, Bletsch was shot to death while walking or jogging near her home. Bletsch’s body was found on the side of the road. During an 11-day trial the prosecutor called dozens of witnesses and submitted hundreds of exhibits as evidence, including the stolen Walther P22 pistol with defendant’s DNA on it and the toolbox and lock box with “rape kit” materials inside. The prosecutor also provided electronic evidence from Willis’ devices similar to the materials found in the Heeringa case.