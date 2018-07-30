The Republican and Democratic parties will have wide open races in the August 7 primary election to seek the party’s nod to replace current Governor Rick Snyder, a Republican, who has been in office for two terms.
On the Republican side, current Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is seeking the GOP nomination with Attorney General Bill Schutte, Senator Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.
Running for the Democratic nomination will be former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, author and entrepreneur Shri Thanedar and former director of Detroit Health Department Abdul El-Sayed.
