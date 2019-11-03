MONTAGUE TWP. – Construction is currently underway for a bathroom and concessions facility at the White Lake Soccer Complex.
White Lake Youth Sports Club (WLYSC) member Jim TenBrink said the project has been almost five years in the making.
“So about five years ago we started this project, and about two years into it we lost our funding source.” said TenBrink.
“But then through a generous donation by the Joan Guylas Memorial Fund [sic], her and her husband were supporters of the athletic stuff, and the parks and the sports and stuff in White Lake.”
TenBrink said the money was issued by the White Lake Community Fund, which is managed by the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. The Community Fund contacted the club and asked if the organization was interested in resurrecting the project.
With that money, the WLYSC began contacting people who were previously involved with the project. TenBrink said it was a matter of getting everyone back on board.
There have been several anonymous donations, and TenBrink said both Winberg Construction and Double L Enterprise have been huge contributors.
The cost is believed to be between $160,000 and $170,000 to build. TenBrink said the facility was greatly needed at the soccer complex.
Bathroom needs are currently being handled by two Portajohns. TenBrink described it as being really gross.
With a bathroom and a concession stand the WLYSC is now able to hold soccer tournaments at the soccer complex.
Costs to maintain the bathroom and concessions stands will be paid for by the WLYSC. TenBrink said the goal was for to it cost $0 for the local taxpayers and the Montague Township government.
In addition to the bathrooms and concession, a storage unit is being built, as well as a covered area for picnic tables. However, people will have to wait on the picnic tables, since the cost to purchase them was not in the budget.
To protect their investment the club is installing timed locks on the bathroom facilities, and will be installing security cameras as well.
TenBrink said construction is expected to be completed by the end of November.
For more information about the WLYSC visit: https://www.whitelakeyouthsports.org/.