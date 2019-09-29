WHITEHALL TWP. — Preparations are moving forward for the construction of a sanitary sewer extension on Durham Road which will provide service to a mobile home park which is under state order to fix or replace its private septic system.
Last Monday afternoon (Sept. 23) the Whitehall Township board approved the low bid for construction of the sewer extension which will go from Alice Street (at Whitehall Rd.) to the property line of the Whitehall Township Hall, crossing Crystal Lake Road. The extension will also require eight residents to hook up to the new sewer by state law because their dwellings are within 200 feet of the new section.
The approved bid was $589,835, submitted by White Lake Excavating.
Barbara Marczak, P.E., of Prein&Newhof engineers said eight bids were submitted, ranging from the low bid to $903,117. A ninth bid was submitted after the deadline and so not included.
The bids were opened September 15 at the township hall. The engineers reviewed the bids before recommending a bid for approval.
“We recommend White Lake Excavating,” Marczak told the township board at last Monday’s meeting. “They’ve successfully completed several projects with us.”
Marczak said the next step will be to sign contracts for the work, and schedule a pre-construction meeting. Completion of the sewer extension is expected before winter. Final pavement of that section of Durham may not happen until spring.
She also said the residents along the route will be informed of the work’s impact. The contractor will maintain access to homes for the residents on Durham Road. They will also consult with residents about the best location for a stub to which a connection will be made to the individual homes.
The Crystal Downs Mobile Home Park will immediately connect to the extended sewer which will be served by the Muskegon County Wastewater. Currently, the park’s malfunctioning drainfield is not being used, and sewage is being pumped out of the septic tanks and disposed of off site.
Current residents along the extension will have five years to connect to the sewer system, and will have 10 years to finance the $5,280 connection fee. If a house is sold the new owners will have to connect.