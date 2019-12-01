Participate in Hackley Public Library's annual calendar contest in which the libary will showcase artwork from all ages to celebrate African American achievements.
Everyone is invited to submit drawings! To enter, draw a picture from African American history. The best pictures will be published in a free calendar which will be available throughout Muskegon.
Don’t forget to pick up an entry form at Hackley Library. All submissions are due by Friday, January 10. The library will announce the winners at its Awards Ceremony on February 3 during Open Mic Night. All ages are recommended to participate in this calendar contest. Free to public.
Hackley Public Library is located at 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon.