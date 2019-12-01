Today

Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.