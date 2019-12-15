An important year-end initiative by the Community Foundation for Oceana County (CFOC) was jump-started Dec. 3 by Oceana’s 155-member Women Who Care (WWC).
The group voted to have each of its members contribute $100 to CFOC’s 2019 “Community Wish Lists” Campaign. The women’s collective donations will fulfill $15,500 worth of unbudgeted needs identified by Oceana nonprofits.
CFOC annually invites area nonprofits to identify specific things they wish to do or purchase, but can’t afford in their tight budgets. Almost 90 “wishes” that cost a total of $135,000 were submitted this year. While an increasing number of CFOC charitable fundholders and the general public have been stepping up in recent years to support these wishes -- three-out-of-four wishes typically aren’t granted due to lack of contributions.
“After learning about this unmet need at our Dec. 3 meeting, our WWC members collectively voted to say ’OK, we’re in!’” said WWC Steering Committee member Tammy Carey. “And how ironic that we were meeting on ‘Giving Tuesday.’ That’s the global generosity movement -- one day each year – that encourages people to support nonprofits important to them. Our Women Who Care members voted to do our part!” Carey pointed out that there are plenty of opportunities for Oceana’s citizens to also be wish-makers for the nonprofits that serve our area because 75 percent of their annual wishes typically go unfunded.
The complete list of 88 wishes is posted on the CFOC’s Website at oceana-foundation.org > Give > Community Wish Lists. The wishes are grouped under three categories: those costing up to $499, $500-$1,500, and over $1,500. During the next few weeks, both the general public and CFOC fundholders are encouraged to look over the posted wishes and decide which they want to support. The process for doing so is explained on the CFOC Website.
Then in January, a committee of seven Oceana Women Who Care members will meet to review the wishes still not fulfilled and select ones the women will support. “By our collective action, we want to encourage others to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity,” Carey added. “It sure would be terrific if every wish on the CFOC’s 2019 Wish Lists is granted thanks to the collective generosity of individuals, couples, families, teams of co-workers, businesses, clubs, CFOC fundholders – and now, our Women Who Care members.”
Membership in WWC is open to any local women who wants to be part of coming together to make a difference. They must pledge to make a $100 personal contribution, four times a year, to a different Oceana-based nonprofit organization. Quarterly meetings are held at various Oceana venues. Socializing continues afterwards for those who can stay. If a member is unable to attend a meeting, they still are asked to make a $100 personal contribution to the nonprofit chosen. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday in March, June, September and December from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The next meeting is March 3, 2020 at a location to be announced. For more information, contact Amy LaBarge at 313-268-2086, or check out facebook.com/womenwhocareofoceanacounty.