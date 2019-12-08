MUSKEGON – A man who has been charged with the August 15 shotgun murder of a Dalton Township man has been bound over to Circuit Court to stand trial.
Ryan Berry, age 27, waived a scheduled preliminary examination before Judge Geoffrey T. Nolan in his 60th District courtroom last Wednesday (Dec. 4).
Berry remains in the Muskegon County Jail . He has been charged with murder of Evan Yonker, the boyfriend of Berry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsi Allan.
On August 15, police responded to a call that a suicidal man might have shot someone at a home located at the 5000 block of Meeuwenberg Road in Dalton Township.
Berry is believed to have been with Allan when he shot Yonker at the home. They broke into the house they grabbed Yonker’s 12-gauge shotgun off the wall and shot him with his gun. Police believe Berry then forced Allan into his car and left the scene.
Berry then fled to Grand Haven after the murder. Muskegon police located Evan Yonker’s body, and police at the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety located Berry and Allan.
According to a police report provided by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department, Berry fled police on foot and jumped off the Grand Haven pier into Lake Michigan in an attempt to kill himself. At that point Allan called police.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, with the help of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office negotiator were able to take Berry into custody.
Berry is charged with open murder, unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of felony firearm.